CA Intermediate September 2026 result declared, 14,818 candidates pass

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate examination, September 2026 session, today, October 22, on its official website, caresults.icai.org. This year, a total of 14,818 candidates have passed the examination.
Candidates who appeared in the exam and want to download their ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result can access it using the official result portal mentioned above by entering their login credentials such as registration number and roll number.
Read | ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 (OUT) Live Updates
According to the ICAI press release, the pass percentage for Group I stood at 23.14%, while Group II recorded a pass percentage of 18.92%. Candidates appearing for both groups together recorded a pass percentage of 13.21%.
A total of 1,00,301 candidates appeared for Group I, of whom 23,210 passed. For Group II, 68,400 candidates appeared and 12,938 cleared the examination. Among the 38,339 candidates who appeared for both groups, 5,066 passed.
ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 toppers
Neel Rajesh Shah from Mumbai and Sakshi Chandak from Nashik secured the all-India first rank, scoring 502 marks each out of 600. Both candidates obtained 83.67%.
Shruti V from Chennai secured the second rank with 492 marks, scoring 82% of the total marks. Prem Agarwal from Surat secured the third rank with 490 marks, recording 81.67%.
CA Inter September 2026 result: Step-by-step guide to download
Candidates are required to download their ICAI CA Inter Result in order to check whether they have cleared the exam or not. They can follow the steps mentioned below to access the ICAI CA Inter September 2026 scorecards through the official website.
- Go to the official result website link: caresults.icai.org.
- Click on the active ICAI CA Inter result 2026 link present on the homepage.
- On the result login page, enter your login credentials such as registration number and roll number.
- Enter the security PIN or the captcha code displayed on your screen.
- Tap on ‘Submit’ to see your ICAI CA Inter September 2026 result.
- Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
- Tap on the ‘download’ icon to download your CA Inter September 2026 PDF file.
The CA Intermediate September 2026 exam was conducted by ICAI from September 1 to 12, 2026. The Group I papers were carried out on September 1, 3, and 6, while Group II papers were held on September 8, 10, and 12.
Candidates who qualify for the exam will be eligible for the next stage, i.e., CA Final. The result released online contains the scores and qualifying status of all the candidates who appeared in the exam.
In case the result portal crashes due to high traffic, candidates can try accessing their scorecard through the official website, icai.org. If the issue persists, candidates are advised to refresh the website or wait for some time and try again.