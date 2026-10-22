CA Intermediate September 2026 result declared, 14,818 candidates pass

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate examination, September 2026 session, today, October 22, on its official website, caresults.icai.org. This year, a total of 14,818 candidates have passed the examination.

Candidates who appeared in the exam and want to download their ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result can access it using the official result portal mentioned above by entering their login credentials such as registration number and roll number.

Read | ICAI CA Inter Result September 2026 (OUT) Live Updates

According to the ICAI press release, the pass percentage for Group I stood at 23.14%, while Group II recorded a pass percentage of 18.92%. Candidates appearing for both groups together recorded a pass percentage of 13.21%.