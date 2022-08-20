scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

CA Inter May 2023 exams: ICAI announces one-time relaxation for students registered till July 31

Such students are required to start their practical training on or before October 1, 2022 after completing ICITSS and then appear for May 2023 Intermediate examination.

CA Inter exam 2022Candidates can read the notification at the official website - icai.org (File image)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed relaxation for students registered provisionally till July 31, 2022 in the intermediate course through the direct entry route for appearing in May 2023 intermediate examination. Candidates can read the notification at the official website – icai.org

Students who have provisionally registered for Intermediate through Direct Entry route till July 31, 2022 are required to submit satisfactory proof of having passed the graduation examination with the minimum marks before filling the examination form of May 2023 Intermediate course.

Meanwhile, ICAI has also begun the registration process for CA Inter November 2022 exams. The online application filling facility will be available from August 10 to August 31 for the aspirants. As per the schedule, the Intermediate exams will begin for group I will begin on November 2 and conclude on November 9 while the exams for group II will be conducted from November 11 to 17.

 

