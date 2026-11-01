ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result by November 6; check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced today that the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation examination results for the September 2026 session will likely be declared by the evening of November 6.

As per the latest announcement by ICAI, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result cum scorecard through the official website, caresults.icai.org, once it is published online. They will be able to access their scorecards for the CA Foundation September 2026 exam by entering their registration number along with the roll number.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation September 2026 exam offline on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in pen-and-paper format at various test centres across the country.