ICAI CA Foundation September 2026 result by November 6; check details here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced today that the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation examination results for the September 2026 session will likely be declared by the evening of November 6.
As per the latest announcement by ICAI, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result cum scorecard through the official website, caresults.icai.org, once it is published online. They will be able to access their scorecards for the CA Foundation September 2026 exam by entering their registration number along with the roll number.
ICAI conducted the CA Foundation September 2026 exam offline on September 2, 5, 7, and 9 in pen-and-paper format at various test centres across the country.
CA Foundation September 2026 result: Steps to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their ICAI CA Foundation 2026 result online from the official result portal.
Step 1: Go to the official result portal of ICAI – caresults.icai.org.
Step 2: On the homepage of the portal, click on the active link for the CA Foundation September 2026 result.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as registration number and roll number.
Step 4: Tap on ‘Submit’ to access your ICAI CA September 2026 result.
The ICAI CA Foundation 2026 result will contain the qualifying status of the candidate. They can download the scorecard or save the file as it can be useful for the upcoming stages of the examination.
Once the results are out on the above-mentioned release date, candidates are required to check all the details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation 2026 scorecard carefully. In case of any discrepancy or error in the scorecard, candidates need to immediately contact the concerned ICAI authority to get it rectified.