CA Foundation / IPCC / Final May 2019 exam dates announced; know all dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released notification for CA Exams 2019 to be held in May. CA Foundation 2019 exam will be held on May 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2019. There will be four papers. Syllabus of the same shall be as per scheme notified by Council under Regulation 25 F (3) of Chartered Accountants Regulations 1988.

CA IPCC 2019 exam will be held on May 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, and 15 2019 for Old Scheme. It will be held on these dates as well as May 17, 2019, for New Scheme. CA Final 2019 exam will be held on May 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16, 2019 for old as well as new schemes.

Those who have to appear for the post qualification course that is International Taxation Assessment Test will have to appear for exams on May 10 and 12, 2019.

Schedule of examination has also been notified. All the exams are of 3-hour duration except papers 3, 4 of Foundation exam that are of 2 hours each, and Paper 6 of Final Exam under New Scheme that is of 4 hours.

Candidates will get an advance reading time of 15 minutes in all papers barring INTT-AT and papers 3, and 4 of Foundation.

ICAI will conduct the exams in 193 cities in India. This is one more than the number of cities where the exam was held in November 2018. Outside India, the exams shall be held at Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat.

Candidates can apply online for CA Foundation, IPCC, Final May 2019 examinations between February 20, 2019, and March 12, 2019. Requisite application fee can be paid via credit card, debit card, RuPay, net banking. The last date to apply online with an additional late fee of Rs 600 for Indian and Kathmandu centres, or $10 for overseas centres is March 19, 2019. Examinations can be taken in English or Hindi.

ICAI conducts these three levels of exams Foundation, Intermediate, Final for aspiring Chartered Accountants of India. Besides it also holds exams for other courses.

It is the national level professional body for accounting. Founded in 1949, it regulates Chartered Accountancy profession in the country. Statistically, it is the third largest accounting body in the world, coming next only to ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants).

A recent change introduced by ICAI has been pertaining to cut off date revision for converting from earlier scheme to revised scheme. The date has been extended from February 1, 2019, to February 28, 2019, to appear for Foundation, Intermediate, final exams.

Another change is regarding the last IPCC attempt under the old scheme. It has been extended from May 2019 to May 2020. As a result, now candidates have the advantage of getting 2 more attempts – November 2019, May 2020.