CA Foundation Course Exam: Admit card released; check steps to download

CA Foundation Course Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India today released the admit cards for December 2022 Foundation course exam. Candidates who will be appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website– icai.org.

The CA Foundation course exam will be held on December 14, 16, 18 and 20. Papers 1 and 2 will be of 3 hours duration, while papers 3 and 4 will be of 2 hours duration.

CA Foundation Course Exam: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website– icai.org

Step 2: Click on the students tab, a drop down menu will appear

Step 3: Then, click on examination and then on important dates– Foundation

Step 4: Click on the eservices.icai.org link given on the page

Step 5: Once redirected, click on the on the link given for admit card

Step 6: Enter your credentials such as student registration number and password

Step 7: Download the admit card

Paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and have an additional reading time of 15 minutes beginning from 1:45 pm. Papers 3 and 4 will begin and 2 pm and conclude at 4 pm, there won’t be any additional reading time for those papers.

Students can answer either in English or in Hindi. The exam will be conducted in over 250 cities across the country.