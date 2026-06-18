ICAI exam portal compromised? Institute responds to viral claims

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a clarification following posts circulating on social media alleging a security breach in one of its examination-related portals. These claims suggested unauthorised access to the institute’s examination records, sparking concern among students, members, and stakeholders.

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ICAI, in its notification, has clarified that the portal in question, examiners.icaiexam.icai.org, is a training platform used for examiner orientation and has no connection whatsoever with examination records, marks data, or answer books. The institute assured all stakeholders that there has been no compromise of candidates’ examination records or any sensitive information related to the examination process.