ICAI exam portal compromised? Institute responds to viral claims

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has issued a clarification following posts circulating on social media alleging a security breach in one of its examination-related portals. These claims suggested unauthorised access to the institute’s examination records, sparking concern among students, members, and stakeholders.
ICAI CA Final Result 2026 Live Updates
ICAI, in its notification, has clarified that the portal in question, examiners.icaiexam.icai.org, is a training platform used for examiner orientation and has no connection whatsoever with examination records, marks data, or answer books. The institute assured all stakeholders that there has been no compromise of candidates’ examination records or any sensitive information related to the examination process.
Calling the circulating reports “false, baseless, and mischievous,” the institute urged students and members not to give credence to such rumours. The institute emphasised that its examination processes are robust, fully secure, and supported by a strong IT infrastructure with multiple layers of safeguards to ensure integrity and confidentiality.
The institute has taken the matter seriously and stated that stringent legal action will be initiated against individuals spreading such false claims.
Students have been advised to rely only on official communications for authentic updates and not be misled by unverified social media campaigns.
Meanwhile, the Institute released the CA Final results today at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org. The exam was held between May 2 and May 20, 2026. In this examination, 54,606 candidates appeared for Group I, out of which 6,555 passed, recording a pass percentage of 12%.
For Group II, 42,573 candidates appeared, and 8,725 cleared the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 20.49%. In the case of candidates who appeared for both groups, 23,776 candidates sat for the exam, and 3,345 passed, giving a pass percentage of 14.07%.
Candidates have to obtain 40 marks in each subject and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the exams. Candidates who will get 70 per cent marks or above will be considered to ‘pass with distinction’.