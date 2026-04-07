CA Final exams reduced to 2 attempts annually, ICAI confirms

The revised schedule will come into effect from May 2026, with exams to be held in May and November annually (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed that the CA Final examinations will now be conducted twice a year instead of the existing three-attempt cycle. The revised schedule will come into effect from May 2026, with exams to be held in May and November annually.

“ICAI has reduced the CA Final exam attempts to twice a year – May and November – from 2026, effectively discontinuing the January cycle,” the Institute said. Additionally, the May Intermediate exams have been slightly deferred, with the schedule now beginning on May 5 instead of May 3, ICAI informed indianexpress.com.

Under the new system, candidates will get two opportunities each year to appear for the CA Final examination. This replaces the current pattern of three attempts annually. The May 2026 session will be the first to be held under the revised format. The institute has not announced any changes to the syllabus or evaluation process, indicating that the shift is limited to exam frequency. An official notice regarding these changes will be issued by the ICAI “soon”.