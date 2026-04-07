CA Final exams reduced to 2 attempts annually, ICAI confirms
Under the new system, candidates will get two opportunities each year to appear for the CA Final examination. This replaces the current pattern of three attempts annually. The May 2026 session will be the first to be held under the revised format.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed that the CA Final examinations will now be conducted twice a year instead of the existing three-attempt cycle. The revised schedule will come into effect from May 2026, with exams to be held in May and November annually.
“ICAI has reduced the CA Final exam attempts to twice a year – May and November – from 2026, effectively discontinuing the January cycle,” the Institute said. Additionally, the May Intermediate exams have been slightly deferred, with the schedule now beginning on May 5 instead of May 3, ICAI informed indianexpress.com.
Under the new system, candidates will get two opportunities each year to appear for the CA Final examination. This replaces the current pattern of three attempts annually. The May 2026 session will be the first to be held under the revised format. The institute has not announced any changes to the syllabus or evaluation process, indicating that the shift is limited to exam frequency. An official notice regarding these changes will be issued by the ICAI “soon”.
The process will continue in a staggered manner across other cities, including Bengaluru from April 8 to April 13, Chennai from April 9 to April 14, Kolkata from April 10 to April 15, and Hyderabad from April 13 to April 17. In addition to these centres, placement drives will be conducted in Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, along with 20 smaller centres to ensure wider participation.
This year, ICAI has introduced a standardised orientation programme across all centres. The sessions are aimed at familiarising candidates with the placement process, employer expectations, and available career opportunities. They will also include interview preparation support and practical guidance to improve candidate readiness.
The institute said the placement programme has seen strong participation from recruiters across sectors. In the previous cycle, over 10,200 job offers were made, with the highest domestic package reaching Rs 32.33 lakh per annum. ICAI continues to conduct its campus placements as a centralised platform connecting newly qualified Chartered Accountants with employers.
Deepto Banerjee is a journalist with The Indian Express, where he currently serves as a senior sub-editor. He extensively writes on topics like education, policy, employment, study-abroad trends, student affairs, and career-related issues, among others. He holds a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi.
Before joining Indian Express Digital, Deepto was with The Times of India, where he covered a broad spectrum of topics, from education and student welfare to educational policies. Outside of work, he has a passion for photography.
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