CA Exams: ICAI extends last attempt for old course candidates to November 2021

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the extension of the last attempt to appear in CA final and intermediate (IPC) old courses examination to November 2021 attempt for all the students of the old course. The provision is also open for students who opted out of the May 2021 examination cycle.

“The last attempt to appear in final and intermediate (IPC) old courses examination has been extended to November 2021 for all the students of these courses (irrespective of their opting out of May 2021 examination cycle or not),” the official notification reads.

As per the notification, the November 2021 examinations will be the last attempt for the students writing their examinations under old syllabus and no such extension be given further, under any circumstances as the old course scheme will be closed forever.

Meanwhile, the ICAI had earlier announced the schedule for CA foundation, intermediate and final exams scheduled for December 2021 exams. As per the schedule, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme will be conducted on December 13, 15, 17, and 19.