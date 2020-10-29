CA ‘exam schedule’ circulating on social media is fake: ICAI

ICAI CA exam will be held from November 21 to December 14. Representational image/ file

ICAI CA exams 2020: The news circulating on social media on Chartered Accountants (CA) examination schedule is fake, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) mentioned in its notification. According to ICAI, “A fake announcement of October 27 is doing rounds on social media, making false assertion of the postponement of the ICAI exam schedule. It is clarified that the examination schedule, as already announced, shall commence from November 21.”

ICAI has assured candidates that there is no change in the exam dates. “The students and public at large are advised not to get swayed by the mischievous agenda perpetrated by certain vested interest which disrupt the preparation of students and others who are associated in the Examination activities,” ICAI notification mentioned.

Rebuttal of Fake News being disseminated in Social Media-ICAI hereby advises its Students that attached Revised Schedule of ICAI Exams is false. Appropriate Action is being initiated against those spreading this info & we reiterate to follow https://t.co/G24kqWMP0e for updates. pic.twitter.com/BGC9tK3vaA — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 27, 2020

As per the revised schedule, that was released on October 13, the CA exam will be conducted from November 21 to December 14.

New dates of ICAI exams

Foundation course exam – December 8, 10, 12 and 14

Intermediate (IPC) course exam for group-I- November 22, 24, 26, and 28 and IPC group II on December 1, 3 and 5

Intermediate course exam under new scheme group I- November 22, 24, 26, and 28 and group II on December 1, 3, 5, and 7

Final course under old scheme group-I exams- November 21, 23, 25, and 27 and group-II exams on November 29, December 2, 4, and 6

Final course exams under the new scheme (Group-I)- November 21, 23, 25, and 27. Group II on November 29, December 2, 4, and 6

Insurance and risk management (IRM) technical exam- November 21, 23, 25 and 27

International trade laws and world trade group A exam- November 21 and 23. Group B on November 25 and 27.

Students are hereby informed that there is no change in exam schedule as already announced vide ICAI’s announcement dated 13.10.2020 (https://t.co/o2L2Kwnbw0) & the same shall be held strictly in accordance with schedule announced already. Details- https://t.co/T6ySvzki3f pic.twitter.com/Og6iE6YcMP — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India – ICAI (@theicai) October 27, 2020

The institute has also referred such incidents of spreading rumors and canards of this examination activity to the cyber crime cell to bring such elements to be dealt with under the provisions of law. “Students are also advised that they should only refer to ICAI website for such announcements and ignore such malicious campaigns which are far from truth and ground reality,” ICAI in its notification mentioned.

The admit card for the CA exam will be available to download online from November 1. Further, the ICAI is also offering an ‘opt-out’ option for students who are infected with COVID-19 or have symptoms of the disease. The opt-out window will be available from November 7.

