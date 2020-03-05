C V Raman Global varsity gets Odisha govt clearance

The varsity will also begin MBA programmes in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development, along with specialised MBA in aviation revenue management analysis, among other areas. The varsity will also begin MBA programmes in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development, along with specialised MBA in aviation revenue management analysis, among other areas.

The Odisha government, through an order dated February 29, has established the C V Raman College of Engineering as the C V Raman Global University.

The private university will offer honours programmes in engineering and humanities, including specialised courses in artificial intelligence, robotics, VR and AR, data analytics, cloud computing, cyber security, mechatronics, and manufacturing with industry partnership, among others.

The varsity will also begin MBA programmes in innovation, entrepreneurship and venture development, along with specialised MBA in aviation revenue management analysis, among other areas.

Founder-cum-president Sanjib Kumar Rout thanked Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) Minister Premananda Nayak and SDTE commisioner-cum-secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

