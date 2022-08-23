scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BUCTU general body meeting today, changes in its constitution on agenda

The BUCTU held a protest at the Mumbai University’s Fort Campus on Monday with demands to fill around 10,000 vacant positions of teachers, thereby causing undue work-pressure on teachers which is impacting the quality of education.

Mumbai University, general body meetingAs colleges are moving out of Mumbai University ambit with autonomy, formation of cluster or private universities among all, the Union too wants to make relevant changes to continue having the power to fight for teachers’ issues. (Representative image. File)

The Bombay University and College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) will be holding its general-body meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Among several topics for discussion on agenda, foremost is to change its constitution.

As colleges are moving out of Mumbai University ambit with autonomy, formation of cluster or private universities among all, the Union too, wants to make relevant changes to continue having the power to fight for teachers’ issues.

As explained by a senior BUCTU member, the union which is aimed at resolving teacher issues has a jurisdiction over Mumbai University. However, with an increase in the number of autonomous colleges, formation of cluster and private universities, many colleges are going out of the varsity’s umbrella, and in-turn from the ambit of BUCTU.

“This is a classic example of bending toward privatisation of education forcing teachers to remain voiceless with no way of formation of union,” explained GB Raje, president of the BUCTU, adding how several teachers’ issues stay unresolved as they are no longer able to approach BUCTU for justice.

The union plans to get a complete legal understanding to make itself relevant for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). “As they divide to rule, we unite to fight,” said, Madhu Paranjape, secretary of the organisation.

On Monday, the BUCTU held a protest at the Mumbai University’s Fort Campus with demands to fill around 10,000 vacant positions of teachers, thereby causing undue work-pressure on teachers which is impacting the quality of education. The union has also highlighted arbitrary changes in the work-load parameters.

