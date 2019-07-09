Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 begins: How to register, schedule

BSTC counselling 2019: The registration process for online counselling for admissions to the Basic School Teaching course (Rajasthan BSTC), also known as the D.El.Ed or diploma is elementary education is open and the last date to apply is July 12 (Friday). Candidates who have cleared the exam conducted on May 26 (Sunday) are eligible for counselling.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process based in which education institutes will be assigned to them. Interested candidates need to register at bstc2019.org.

BSTC counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on ‘student registration for college choice’ under general or Sanskrit category

Step 3: Fill details, make a payment, submit

Step 4: Lock-in choices, take a print out

BSTC counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 3000. The fee payment window is open and will close on July 13, 2019. The applications which do not have paid fee will be discarded.

BSTC counselling 2019: How to take admission

The first round of counselling and seat allotment will be released in July 18 (Thursday). Those who want to take admission in the allotted seat will have to pay fee between July 19 and July 23, 2019. Candidates will also have to report at the allotted institute for document verification. The counselling and document verification process will be conducted from July 19 to July 24, 2019.