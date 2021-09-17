BTEUP result 2021 for August exam released: How to check

September 17, 2021 11:03:11 am
Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) on Thursday released the BTEUP result 2021. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score from the official website — result.bteupexam.in. The exam was held for the 1st, 3rd, 5th semester students.
The board has also announced the result for the back papers. Every year, UP BTE conducts the semester exams for different disciplines, viz CS, electrical, IT, civil, mechanical and electronics etc in the summer and winter session.
BTEUP result 2021: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website -mentioned above or click here
Step 2: On the homepage, find the BTEUP 1st, 3rd, 5th-semester result and click on the same
Step 3: Next, enter the enrollment number and click on the view result button
Step 4: Check and save a copy of the BTEUP result 2021 available on the next page
The students can apply for reevaluation of their exam papers. The result for diploma in tool and mould making, and pharmacy exam result is also released.
