BTEUP result 2021 for August exam released: How to check

Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) on Thursday released the BTEUP result 2021. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score from the official website — result.bteupexam.in. The exam was held for the 1st, 3rd, 5th semester students.

The board has also announced the result for the back papers. Every year, UP BTE conducts the semester exams for different disciplines, viz CS, electrical, IT, civil, mechanical and electronics etc in the summer and winter session.

BTEUP result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -mentioned above or click here

Step 2: On the homepage, find the BTEUP 1st, 3rd, 5th-semester result and click on the same

Step 3: Next, enter the enrollment number and click on the view result button

Step 4: Check and save a copy of the BTEUP result 2021 available on the next page

The students can apply for reevaluation of their exam papers. The result for diploma in tool and mould making, and pharmacy exam result is also released.