BTEUP re-evaluation result 2026 out for June exams at bteup.ac.in; how to check

Keep your roll number handy to check result. (Image: screengrab of the official website)

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) today declared the re-evaluation results for the May-June 2026 examinations, as per reports. Students who applied for re-evaluation of their answer sheets can check their revised marks online through the official website, bteup.ac.in, using their enrolment number and date of birth.

The re-evaluation result is available for students seeking a review of their answer sheets after the declaration of the original examination results. Candidates can access the result through the BTEUP student login window and check their updated marks and qualifying status.

BTEUP re-evaluation result 2026: How to check

Students can follow these steps to download their results: