BTEUP re-evaluation result 2026 out for June exams at bteup.ac.in; how to check

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) today declared the re-evaluation results for the May-June 2026 examinations, as per reports. Students who applied for re-evaluation of their answer sheets can check their revised marks online through the official website, bteup.ac.in, using their enrolment number and date of birth.
The re-evaluation result is available for students seeking a review of their answer sheets after the declaration of the original examination results. Candidates can access the result through the BTEUP student login window and check their updated marks and qualifying status.
Students can follow these steps to download their results:
1. Visit the official website
2. On the homepage, look for the link titled “View Result of re-evaluation June – 2026”.
3. Enter the required enrolment number and date of birth.
4. Submit the details to access the result.
5. Check the revised marks and qualifying status.
6. Download or save the result for future reference.
After downloading the scorecard, students should carefully verify the marks and other details displayed on it. Candidates should check their qualifying status and confirm that the revised result reflects the outcome of their re-evaluation application.
In case of any discrepancy in the result or student details, candidates should contact their respective institutions for clarification and further assistance.
Students are advised to retain a copy of the revised result for future reference and any subsequent academic requirements. They should also monitor the official BTEUP website for further notifications and instructions related to the examination process.