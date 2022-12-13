scorecardresearch
BTech third most employable degree; BCom, MBA set to become most popular courses

India will be hiring most in the automotive, engineering and internet business, according to the skills report. Companies across India show a hiring intent of 36.08 per cent for the demand forecast of 2023.

Indian Skills Report, Skills Report, employabilityIn general, too, the survey indicates that candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi had the highest employability. (Representative image. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)
BCom and MBA courses are set to become the most popular courses in 2023, with the most employable talent at 60.62 per cent and 60.1 per cent respectively, according to the Wheebox India Skills Report 2023. In addition to this, BE/ BTech domain candidates are the third most employable, in the domain-wise employability category, with employability being 57.44 per cent.

When it comes to the skills market, according to the study, the demand for skilled labour is being driven by the BFSI, pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and IT/ ITES sectors. Freshmen hiring in these fields is projected to increase by 20 per cent in 2023 compared to 2022.

The report also claims that India needs to bring more policy-level changes to increase workforce participation of women in the private sector as well as the government sector. India’s female participation in the workforce currently stands at 33 per cent as compared to 67 per cent participation for their male counterparts. Additionally, the employability for female talent is around 5.6 per cent more than that of men.

Interestingly, Rajasthan reported the highest percentage of employable females who were prepared for the workforce (53.56 per cent) while Uttar Pradesh came in second with 46.51 per cent of employable women.

In general, too, the survey indicates that candidates from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi had the highest employability.

