BTech students to study UN’s sustainable development goals at IIT-Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati claims to become the first IIT to introduce a course on UN-Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 in the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) curriculum from this academic year 2020-2021. The SDGs include ending poverty, fighting inequality, addressing the urgency of climate change, and several other approaches.

“Guided by the principles of these goals, this course provides a unique opportunity for BTech students to understand the concepts of sustainability and work towards building a better society for everyone,” the IIT-G said in an official statement. There are a total of 15 SDGs, these were decided at the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.

The course will be offered to the second year BTech students as a compulsory course, “To reorient the thinking of young and dynamic individuals towards the path of sustainable development,” said the IIT.

As many as nine departments will be teaching this course. The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, the nodal department for this course, has collaborated with Departments of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Civil Engineering, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Electronics, and Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Design, and Physics – to design and implement the course.

Faculty members from each of these departments will jointly conduct the course and will provide exposure to BTech students on the technological, economical, ecological, and societal aspects of these 17 SDGs.

Prof Anamika Barua, the course coordinator from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-Guwahati, said, “This would be for the first time the nine departments of IIT-Guwahati have joined together to offer a course at the undergraduate level. Students, through this course, would be educated to critically evaluate the idea of sustainability as an emerging discipline and have an opinion on the role for India, as a nation, in the successful implementation of the new SDGs”.

Faculty members from all nine disciplines will contribute to demonstrating the importance of adopting an interdisciplinary approach of sustainability. Several case studies will be used to demonstrate the ways of realising the SDGs and the strategies needed to move towards a sustainable pattern of development. The case studies will include topics from multiple disciplines such as growth, inclusive society, sustainable cities, transport, designs, technology, the digital revolution, sustainable production and consumption etc. The course will also highlight the ways of financing the SDGs, the new financing mechanisms, and global fund as well-implementing SDGs through governance and policy tools, claims the IIT.

The course on SDGs will enable students to realise the importance of a stable relationship between human activities and the natural world for a healthy, clean and safe environment, and, thus, make them responsible individuals and the world a better place for inclusive growth and overall prosperity, said the IIT-Guwahati in an official statement.

