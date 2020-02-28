BTech students from NIT Agartala can get admission to IIT-Delhi

The scheme is for students who maintain CGPA of 8 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra / Representational image) The scheme is for students who maintain CGPA of 8 (Express Photo by Amit Mehra / Representational image)

Students who have completed BTech, or BTech-MTech dual degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala can now join the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi as a PhD fellow. The two institutes have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration on academic activities.

Students can also explore the option of semester-long internship (project) and undertake courses at IIT-Delhi and be considered for direct admission to the PhD programme at IIT Delhi without qualifying Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) or any other national level examination.

Candidates, however, have to maintain a CGPA of 8.00 or higher after their sixth semester of study and eighth semester for dual degree students as well as at the time of graduation. Under this scheme, the BTech (or BTech -MTech) degrees will still come from NIT-A, but part of those programmes will be completed at IIT Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi said, “The MoU will enable meritorious students of NIT Agartala to do part of their study and project at IIT Delhi and also avail early admission in the PhD programme. This will not only help them but also IIT Delhi in enhancing its research output.”

Prof HK Sharma, Director, NIT Agartala said, “This collaboration will create unique exposure to the students of NIT Agartala and competitive environment to the graduates of IIT-Delhi, which will bring both the Institutions closer in different areas of academics and research.”

Upon selection, the students will have a provisional offer of admission to the PhD program. The final confirmation of this offer will be done through a selection committee that will evaluate their coursework and/or research during their stay in IIT-D. It is envisaged that this scheme will also help NIT-A students to enhance their chances for qualifying for the PMRF fellowship for PhD at IIT Delhi.

