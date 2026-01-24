BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: Which specialisation offers career stability in India?

(‘The Right Choice’ is a series by The Indian Express that addresses common questions, misconceptions, and doubts surrounding undergraduate admissions. You can read the stories here.)

As technology reshapes industries from banking and healthcare to education, students venturing into computer science are faced with a defining choice: Should they pursue Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) or Cyber Security?

Both domains are fast-growing, impactful, and globally relevant. However, they differ in their focus, required skill sets, and long-term stability. Understanding these nuances can help students make an informed, future-proof career decision.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) empower computers to simulate human-like intelligence by analysing data, identifying patterns, and making predictions.

In 1956, John McCarthy introduced Artificial Intelligence as “the science and engineering of making intelligent machines,” and in 1959, Arthur Samuel expanded on this idea, describing Machine Learning as “the ability of computers to learn without being explicitly programmed.”

Today, these concepts underpin technologies like generative AI, chatbots, self-driving vehicles, and predictive analytics. AI and ML integrate mathematics, statistics, and programming, driving breakthroughs in fields such as fintech, healthcare analytics, robotics, and smart manufacturing.

Cyber Security, on the other hand, focuses on protecting digital infrastructure and sensitive data from cyber threats. According to William Stallings (2018), it involves the tools and techniques that ensure networks, systems, and information remain safe from unauthorized access or attacks. In an era where cyberattacks have surged by over 300% globally since 2020 (as reported by IBM Security, 2025), cyber security has evolved from a niche IT function into a national priority.

BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: Basic differences

– While AI and ML are constructive and innovation-driven, Cyber Security is preventive and resilience-focused.

– AI and ML build predictive systems that automate decision-making, whereas Cyber Security protects those very systems from intrusion, manipulation, and misuse.

– AI thrives on creativity and experimentation; Cyber Security thrives on vigilance and precision. Yet, both are increasingly interdependent.

– AI tools now detect threats in real time, while Cyber Security safeguards AI models from data breaches or algorithmic bias.

BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: Expanding career scope in AI and Cyber Security

Data signals massive growth

India’s digital economy is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, driving unprecedented demand in both AI and Cyber Security sectors.

According to NASSCOM’s FutureSkills Report (2025), India will require 1.4 million AI professionals by 2030, spanning areas like healthcare analytics, smart logistics, and autonomous systems.

Meanwhile, MeitY projects a shortage of one million Cyber Security experts by 2027 due to India’s rapid digitalisation and the enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (2023).

Government initiatives boosting both fields

The Indian government has launched multiple missions to foster skill growth and innovation:

– IndiaAI Mission (2023): Rs 10,000 crore programme promoting AI startups, research, and national AI computing infrastructure.

– National Programme on AI (NPAI) by NITI Aayog: Focuses on “AI for All” in healthcare, agriculture, and smart mobility.

– Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative (MeitY): Enhances cybersecurity capacity-building and awareness among professionals.

– National Cyber Security Strategy (2025): Aims to strengthen India’s cyber defence ecosystem and public–private coordination.

– FutureSkills Prime (MeitY–NASSCOM): Offers AI, ML, and Cyber Security certifications to students and professionals.

Private sector investments fueling growth

The private sector is playing an equally significant role:

– Google pledged $10 billion through its Google for India Digitisation Fund, focusing on AI-driven innovation and localised AI models.

– Microsoft invested Rs 1,500 crore in AI skilling programmes and responsible AI research through its AI Odyssey India Initiative.

– Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys launched dedicated AI & Cyber Security Centres of Excellence to train over 1 lakh engineers in next-generation technologies.

– Reliance Jio partnered with NVIDIA to develop India’s first AI cloud infrastructure.

– KPMG and PwC India are jointly investing in Cyber Security intelligence labs to combat deepfake and ransomware threats.

Together, these initiatives bridge academia, government, and industry, ensuring that students entering these domains have access to both world-class learning and employability pathways.

India and Global Outlook

Globally, the World Economic Forum (2024) lists AI specialists and Cyber Security analysts among the top five most in-demand professions of the next decade.

AI jobs in countries like the US, UK, and Singapore offer average annual salaries of $95,000–120,000, with strong research and innovation scope.

Cyber Security roles, according to the (ISC)² Workforce Study (2025), face a global shortage of 3.4 million professionals, guaranteeing long-term employment stability.

In India, AI & ML roles tend to cluster around innovation hubs and startups, while Cyber Security provides structured employment in government, banking, defence, and consulting — offering faster early-career stability.

BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: Placement opportunities

Top Indian universities such as IIT Delhi, IIIT Hyderabad, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and MS University of Baroda now offer specialised undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in both areas.

AI & ML graduates are recruited by global firms like Google, Microsoft, TCS AI Labs, and NVIDIA, with average starting packages between rs 10 and 18 LPA.

Cyber Security graduates find strong demand from Deloitte, PwC, EY, IBM, and national agencies like CERT-In and DRDO, starting at Rs 8–15 LPA, often with quicker upward mobility.

Startups such as Lucideus, Cyfirma, and FireCompass are also hiring AI-driven threat analysts — blending both domains in next-gen cyber intelligence roles.

BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: Who should choose what?

AI & ML is best suited for students with a passion for mathematics, coding, and analytical creativity. It offers limitless potential for those who want to build innovative products or pursue research in automation, robotics, or AI ethics.

Cyber Security attracts students who enjoy solving puzzles, detecting vulnerabilities, and working on ethical problem-solving. It is ideal for those who value job stability and societal impact.

Both paths require lifelong learning and adaptability, as the technologies evolve rapidly.

BTech in AI & ML vs BTech in Cyber Security: The right choice

If innovation and creativity excite you, AI & ML offers limitless possibilities in research and global tech leadership.

If stability, trust, and public safety resonate with you, Cyber Security provides immediate employability and global relevance.

In truth, the strongest professionals of the future will blend both developing AI systems that are not only intelligent but also secure.

(Dr. Raghavendra Prasad is Associate Dean, School of Computer Science and Engineering, Medhavi Skills University)

