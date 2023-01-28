BTech at IIT Tirupati: Admission process, scholarships, placements and more

Being the first among the third generation of IITs announced in 2014, IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Tirupati is an Institute of National Importance under the Act of Parliament of India. The institute started its general functioning under the mentorship of IIT Madras in the academic year 2015-16.

In August 2015, the academic programmes at the IIT Tirupati started with BTech programmes in the fields of civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering. The research programmes namely, the MS and PhD programmes started in the academic year 2017. In August 2018, MTech programmes were launched in various disciplines like- mechanical, electrical, and computer science.

BTech programme at IIT Tirupati

IIT Tirupati offers five BTech programmes namely: chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The course curriculum is divided into eight equal semesters.

Admission to all the above programmes is carried out on the basis of IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores. In the academic year 2021, a total of 237 students were admitted to the institute’s BTech programme while in 2020 there were 214 students. In BTech programmes, students are taught seven to eight courses every semester along with a mandatory industrial internship in the sixth semester.

IIT Tirupati also provides dual degree (BTech and MTech) in various fields: environmental and water resources engineering, geotechnical engineering, structural engineering, transportation and infrastructure engineering, computer science engineering, signal processing and communication, and mechanical engineering. These degrees are for a span of five years divided into ten semesters.

BTech at IIT Tirupati: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill out the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) & (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected, pay the admission fees or wait for the next merit list.

Scholarships

According to the official website, MCM (Merit cum Means) Scholarship is provided to students whose annual parental income does not exceed Rs 4.50 lakh per annum. Under this scholarship, the tuition fee is exempted per semester and Rs 1000 per month is awarded to students. MCM scholarship is awarded to 25 per cent of students admitted and is available for students belonging to general, OBC and PD.

Institute Free Studentship is available for 10 per cent of admitted students whose parents’ annual income is less than Rs 4.50 lakh per annum. Under this studentship, students are fully exempted from tuition fees per semester and renewal of scholarship every semester is subject to a minimum GPA of 5.0 in the previous semester.

Placements

In the recent placements of 2022, IIT Tirupati graduating BTech batch received 211 total offers out of which 180 were placed. Rs 69.45 LPA was the highest package and 15.54 LPA was the average package for this particular year. The institute claims that almost 95 per cent of BTech students were placed in the 2021-22 placement season with more than 140 companies participating in the session.

For the academic year 2021-2022, a total of 176 students received industry/research internships in five branches: chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The average stipend for these internships was Rs 17,000 per month whereas the maximum stipend was Rs 2 lakh per month.

Recruiters

Major recruiters of the institute include: Microsoft, ICICI Bank, Amazon, Jio, Pytm, Indeed, IBM, MathWorks, Salesforce, HCL, Transcend, and Optum. Internship recruiters involve: Adobe, Droom, Galla, Apollo, Indian oil, and Commvault.

Hostels

The campus consists of six multi-storey hostel blocks. Each hostel block has common rooms where students have access to TVs, indoor board games, newspapers and magazines for their recreation. Rooms are equipped with basic furniture. Hostels are managed by a committee consisting of student representatives and a resident assistant warden, who works under the guidance of the council of wardens.

Student Activities

IIT Tirupati has nine clubs for students to participate in: Actomania, Artista, Aranya, Chaturanga, PFC, Literary, Sahayog, Sargam, XCITE. Actomania was established for exploring the acting talent of students and to perform skits, drama and short films while Artista is the art club of the college. The Institute also conducts various trekking expeditions through Aranya which is their trekking club.

IIT Tirupati has a multipurpose indoor complex for badminton, table tennis, chess, yoga and gym, and basketball court, tennis court, cricket ground, football ground, and athletic track for track and field events. Apart from this, the Annual Sports day is conducted by the sports council of the institute.