BTech at IIT Jammu: Admission process, scholarships, placements and more

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu was inaugurated on August 6, 2016. The MoU to establish the institute was signed on May 1, 2016, between the departments of higher education of Indian government and J&K government. In the same year, IIT Jammu commenced its operation with 82 undergraduate engineering students on a temporary campus in Paloura, Jammu, as construction work got underway at Jagti.

IIT Jammu was initially founded under the mentorship of IIT Delhi. In 2018, the institute shifted its functioning to Jagti, Nagrota. IIT Jammu is recognized as an “Institute of National Importance” under the “Institutes of Technology Act” of 1961.

The institute provides various undergraduate, post graduate and PhD programmes for various disciplines. In addition it also provides certificate courses.

BTech programme at IIT Jammu

IIT Jammu offers in total six BTech programmes namely: BTech in Chemical Engineering, BTech in Civil Engineering, BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electrical Engineering, BTech in Materials Engineering, and BTech in Mechanical Engineering. These are four year undergraduate programmes divided in eight semesters each. In the year 2022, a total of 240 seats were provided by the institute for all the six programmes.

Admission to these programmes is done on the basis of Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced (JEE-Advanced) scores and administered by the Joint Admission Board (JAB) through centralised counselling conducted by JoSAA at the all-India level.

UG programmes in IIT Jammu include 20 percent seats (category-wise) for the dual degree programme between the IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu (four-year BTech at IIT Jammu and two-year MBA at IIM Jammu). Students can choose the MBA programme at the end of the third year of the BTech programme. Students opting for dual degree course are not required to appear for the CAT examination to get admitted in IIM Jammu MBA programme but the student must have a minimum CGPA OF 7.0 in the BTech programme.

BTech at IIT Jammu: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill out the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) and (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected, pay the admission fees or wait for the next merit list.

Scholarships

Merit-cum-means (MCM) scholarship is provided every year for every BTech branch to 25 percent of the specific category students’ strength present in that particular branch in that year. MCM scholarship is provided only to students belonging to general, EWS AND OBC-NCL category. Under this scholarship students are completely exempted from tuition fee and Rs 1000 scholarship is awarded to them per month. The eligibility for MCM scholarship requires student’s family income to be less than Rs 4.50 lakh per annum.

For all BTech programmes the tuition fee of students belonging to SC/ST category is completely waived off and in addition to this students are also awarded free messing scholarships. Under this scholarship mess advance is waived off and Rs 250 is also released each month for all SC/ST students. In order to be eligible for free messing scholarship, the family income of the students must be less than Rs 4.50 lakh per annum.

BTech General, OBC-NCL and EWS students those who are not covered under above two scholarships or any other scholarship will be provided remission of tuition fee. This will be awarded to only 10% of the remaining General, OBC and EWS students in each branch for a particular year in each semester. Student’s gross family income should be between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh per annum to receive the remission.

Placements

In the year 2022, IIT Jammu received in total 208 placement offers for BTech and MTech programmes out of which 129 were placed. The highest package for this year was Rs 52 lakh per annum with Rs 19.34 lakh per annum as average CTC. In the year 2021, 108 placement offers were received out of which 74 were placed. The average CTC for 2021 year was Rs 11.36 lakh per annum..

Recruiters

Recruiters who offered placements in IIT Jammu include Interviewbit, Forbes Marshell, Amazon, Arista Networks, HealthifyMe, OYO, Optum, L&T Infotech, Toppr, RAAM Group, Eagle View, Truminds, L&T, Cognizant, K12 Techno Services Pvt Ltd, Bakliwal Tutorials, Indian Air Force (IAF), Dolcera, Chegg India, Microsoft, EY, Intel, Infosys and Paytm.

Institute’s internship recruiters consist of ABB, Addverb Technologies, ADRDE, DRDO Agra, Altiwebs, Amazon, Aqualite Footwear, BARC Bombay, Computrical Systems Pvt Ltd, COVIAM, Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Diginique TechLabs, Embibe, HyperTest and Ericsson

Hostels

Each student will receive a twin-sharing hostel room. Each student will have access to the internet in the room as well as the room’s essential furnishings: table, chair, bed (without mattress), book rack, and cupboard. The hostel will contain a gym, reading areas, and indoor and outdoor games.The allocation of hostels is done under the supervision of the caretakers, student hostel warden committee. There are separate hostels for Boys and Girls.

Student Activities

IIT Jammu has various on campus facilities like cafeteria, open gym, open air theatre, digital classrooms,Music room, TT tables, snooker table, Medical Units, and a common hall with TV for indoor recreational activities.

Institute conducts various events like Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Guldasta: Ek Raag, skill training workshop in local village, Tech4Seva, and Karyashala. It also has various clubs to participate in: coding club, robotics club, SAE club, cultural club, sports club and social welfare club.