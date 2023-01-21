IIT Dhanbad: A third generation IIT which was established in 1926

— Reeya Soni

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad is one of the only third generational IITs with a history dating back to the early 1900s. In 1926, McPherson Committee (British government) submitted its recommendations to set-up an institution to teach mining and geology. It was named Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology.

In 1957, the institute’s name was changed to Indian School of Mines (ISM) and it began offering courses in petroleum engineering and applied geophysics in the same year. The admission was given through its own entrance examination result. ISM started the admission of students through IIT-JEE (IIT Joint Entrance Examination) in 1997, however it was only in 2016, when it was awarded with the tag of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad.

Currently, the institute has 18 departments providing undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral-level courses in various branches of engineering, pure and applied sciences, management and humanities and social sciences.



BTech programme at IIT Dhanbad

Institute provides four-year academic programme that leads to the award of a BTech degree in twelve disciplines namely- Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Engineering Physics, Environmental Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Minerals and Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, Mining Machinery Engineering, and Petroleum Engineering.

Admissions to all the BTech programmes of IIT Dhanbad are done on the basis of IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced scores.

Each academic year is divided into two regular semesters — monsoon which starts from August to December and winter (from January to May), each of which has 13 weeks of classes, plus a summer semester (May to July). Before the start of each regular semester (compulsory) and summer semester (optional), each admitted student must register in person.

IIT Dhanbad also offers a 5-year academic programme to award integrated MTech degree in three disciplines — applied geology, applied geophysics and mathematics and computing.

BTech at IIT Dhanbad: How to apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA (nta.ac.in) — and apply for the required national level entrance exam.

Step 2: Fill out the application with required documents. For BTech aspirants fill JEE (Main).

Step 3: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 4: Candidates are shortlisted based on JEE (Main) & (Advanced) scores

Step 5: Seats are allotted for JoSAA counselling

Step 6: Check merit list for results.

Step 7: Wait for the counselling

Step 8: If selected, pay the admission fees or wait for the next merit list.

Scholarships

A tuition fee waiver is provided to students admitted in BTech, dual degree or integrated MTech programme through JEE Advanced. Students whose annual family income is less than Rs 5 lakh and doesn’t belong to SC/ ST or PWD category are eligible for this tuition fee waiver.

Merit Cum Means Scholarship (MCM) cum freeship is awarded to students admitted through JEE Advanced in BTech, dual degree or integrated MTech programme (for four years) or students admitted in MSc, MSc Tech and MBA programmes. For MCM Scholarship cum freeship students must belong to the general, OBC OR EBC category and must not have more than Rs 6 lakh annual income.

Under the above scheme, 25 per cent of the applied students will receive a refund of tuition fee plus a scholarship of Rs 1000 per month for 10 months while the next 10 per cent of students will receive only tuition fee refund as per merit list (year-wise).

Placements

For the placement session 2022-23, a total of 865 offers were received by the institute out of which 832 were placed. The highest package for the same session was Rs 56 lakh per annum while the average CTC was Rs 19.30 lakh per annum. As on January 6, 2023, in total 387 internship offers were made for the 2024 batch with a monthly stipend ranging between Rs 15,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Recruiters

Prominent recruiters of the institute include Amazon, Google, Tata Steels, Mahindra, Jaguar, Zomato, Paytm, Byju’s, Swiggy, Unacademy, PhonePe, Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Petroleum, Flipkart, Walmart, Microsoft, Dell, Accenture, Intel, American Express and others.

Hostels

Each student at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad receives a twin-sharing room, while the bathrooms and toilets are shared (with about 4 available for every 16 rooms on average). There are 7 boys’ hostels, 4 girls’ hostels, and one hostel solely for international students.

Student activities

Students Gymkhana (SG) helps students gain leadership and management skills while giving them a voice in the academic and administrative governance of the Institute. Sports & Physical Education Centre (SPEC) is the sports club of IIT Dhanbad and conducts activities like yoga classes, physical efficiency test and skill tests. Technical clubs of the institute include- Astronomy Club(ARKA), Automotive Club (Mechismu), Coding and Cyber club (CyberLabs), Electronics club, Entrepreneurship Club (E-cell), Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Club (RoboISM).

