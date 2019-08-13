BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma even semesters results 2019: How to check

BTE UP Polytechnic Diploma even semesters results 2019: Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) will release the results of the even semester exams on Tuesday, August 13. 2019. The students who had appeared in the 2nd, 4th, 6th semesters can check the results through the websites bteup.ac.in, results.bteupexam.in.

The even (2nd, 4th and 6th) semester exams were conducted in the months of May and June this year at various polytechnic institutions across the state. Those who clear the papers will be provided with detailed mark sheets.

BTEUP results 2019, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for the exam results (result.bteupexam.in)

Step 2: Enter you enrollment number in the field provided.

Step 3: Click on “show result”.

Step 4: Download your result, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The State Board Of Technical Education and Training was set up in 1958 and conducted its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in 1960. At present, the Board hosts examinations for about 38,000 students from 52 different disciplines from all four years of various courses at institutions affiliated with the Board.