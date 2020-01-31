BTE UP odd semester December 2019 result declared, check direct link

BTE UP odd semester result 2019 is available at the website- bteup.ac.in BTE UP odd semester result 2019 is available at the website- bteup.ac.in

BTE UP odd semester result 2019: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) declared the results for the odd semester examinations. The candidates can check the result at the official website, bteup.ac.in.

The results for the odd semester (1st, 3rd, 5th, 7th) odd semester examination is available at the website now.

BTEUP results 2019: How to check December exam scores

Step 1: Go to the official website- bteup.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, enter the roll number

Step 3: Submit the details

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Check and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates need to download and take print out of their scorecard and result for future references.

About Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh

The State Board Of Technical Education and Training was set up in 1958 and conducted its first exam for diploma level and draughtsman certificate courses in 1960. At present, the Board hosts examinations for about 38,000 students from 52 different disciplines from all four years of various courses at institutions affiliated with the Board.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd