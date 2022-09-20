scorecardresearch
BTE UP 2022 Even semester, annual exam results released

BTE UP 2022 Result: The exams were conducted from June 25 to July 18 022 at 398 exam centers across the state.

Students who appeared in these exams can check the results at the official website of BTE UP - bteup.ac.in.

BTE UP Semester Result 2022: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE UP) released the results for even semester exams, annual exams, and back papers. Students who appeared in these exams can check the results at the official website of BTE UP – bteup.ac.in.

Read |JEECUP Counselling 2022: Seat allotment, choice filling begins for round 3

BTEUP result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website -mentioned above 

Step 2: On the homepage, find the BTEUP 2nd, 34thrd, 6th-semester result and click on the same

Step 3: Next, enter the enrollment number and click on the view result button

Step 4: Check and save a copy of the BTEUP result 2021 available on the next page

The students can apply for reevaluation of their exam papers. 

As per reports, a total of 2.87 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 2.75 lakh candidates appeared. For special back paper, as many as 3493 candidates registered for the exam out of which 2,912 candidates appeared for it. The overall pass percentage recorded is 66.05 per cent.

 

