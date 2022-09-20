BTE UP 2022 Even semester, annual exam results released

BTE UP Semester Result 2022: Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE UP) released the results for even semester exams, annual exams, and back papers. Students who appeared in these exams can check the results at the official website of BTE UP – bteup.ac.in.
The exams were conducted from June 25 to July 18 022 at 398 exam centers across the state.
Step 1: Visit the official website -mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, find the BTEUP 2nd, 34thrd, 6th-semester result and click on the same
Step 3: Next, enter the enrollment number and click on the view result button
Step 4: Check and save a copy of the BTEUP result 2021 available on the next page
The students can apply for reevaluation of their exam papers.
As per reports, a total of 2.87 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which 2.75 lakh candidates appeared. For special back paper, as many as 3493 candidates registered for the exam out of which 2,912 candidates appeared for it. The overall pass percentage recorded is 66.05 per cent.