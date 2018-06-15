BSTC counselling 2018: Check important dates and schedule

BSTC counselling 2018: The result was released by GGTU on June 6 BSTC counselling 2018: The result was released by GGTU on June 6

BSTC counselling 2018: Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara conducted the Basic School Teaching Certificate Exam on May 6, 2018. The result of the same was declared on June 6. Those who have qualified the BSTC exam can apply for BSTC counselling through the official website, that is, bstcggtu2018.com. Kota University is conducting BSTC 2018 counselling for the candidates who want to take admission in BSTC course 2018. BSTC is the state level entrance exam for BSTC (D.EL.ED) in various colleges in Rajasthan. The duration of the exam is two years and the registration fee is Rs 2000.

BSTC Counseling 2018: Important dates

Registration for counselling: June 11 to June 20, 2018

Deposit registration fee: June 11 to June 20, 2018

Choice filling for the first round: June 13 to June 21, 2018

Allotment: June 23,2018

Deposit allotment fee: June 23 to June 29,2018

Reporting after first allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018

Upward Movement: July 09 to July 11, 2018

Allotment after upward movement: July 13

Reporting after upward movement: July 14 to July 16

BSTC counselling 2018 process

The candidates can select and lock their preference as per their wish for the admission. Candidates can check the details of all colleges and select the preferred college in them. The seat will be allotted on the basis merit list. During the counselling, the candidates have to bring the original and xerox copy of their certificates. Candidates should appear half an hour before the reporting time mentioned in the counseling call letter.

BSTC counselling 2018: How to register

Candidate can register through the official website of the board that is bstcggtu2018.com. They need to click on the link towards the left side of the window with the name “Students registration”. Post this step, they need to follow all the details and press submit.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd