Friday, June 15, 2018
BSPHCL admit card 2018 released for clerk posts, download at bsphcl.bih.nic.in

BSPHCL Admit card 2018: BSPHCL has released the admit card for the post of Assistant, Accounts officer and Junior Accounts Clerk. Candidates can download admit card through the official site i.e bsphcl.bih.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 11:38:33 am
BSPHCL admit card 2018: Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the admit card for the 2018 examination of Assistant, Accounts officer and Junior Accounts Clerk. Candidates who applied for the post can download admit card through the official website of BSPHCL, that is, bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Students need to carry the original copy of admit card with them. Original copy should include all the necessary details like candidate’s name, photo, signature, roll number, exam name, centre address etc printed on it properly.

BSPHCL admit card 2018: Vacancy details

Name of department: Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHCL), Patna
Name of post: Junior Accounts Clerk, Assistant & Accounts Officer
Number of Vacancies- 470
Exam Date- June 2018
Admit Card Releasing Date- 12th June 2018
Official Website- bsphcl.bih.nic.in

BSPHCl admit card 2018: How to download 

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSPHCL that is bsphcl.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the link to your right side of the window for the post you have applied for.
Step 3: Enter all the details required on the form like registration number and password.
Step 4: Admit card will be shown on the computer screen
Step 5: Download and take a print of the same for the further use.

