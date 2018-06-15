BSPHCL admit card 2018 released for clerk posts, download at bsphcl.bih.nic.in

BSPHCL admit card 2018: Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) has released the admit card for the 2018 examination of Assistant, Accounts officer and Junior Accounts Clerk. Candidates who applied for the post can download admit card through the official website of BSPHCL, that is, bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Students need to carry the original copy of admit card with them. Original copy should include all the necessary details like candidate’s name, photo, signature, roll number, exam name, centre address etc printed on it properly.

BSPHCL admit card 2018: Vacancy details

Name of department: Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHCL), Patna

Name of post: Junior Accounts Clerk, Assistant & Accounts Officer

Number of Vacancies- 470

Exam Date- June 2018

Admit Card Releasing Date- 12th June 2018

Official Website- bsphcl.bih.nic.in

BSPHCl admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSPHCL that is bsphcl.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link to your right side of the window for the post you have applied for.

Step 3: Enter all the details required on the form like registration number and password.

Step 4: Admit card will be shown on the computer screen

Step 5: Download and take a print of the same for the further use.

