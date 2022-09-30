REET 2022 result declared: Steps to check score, final answer key

REET 2022 result: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, (RBSE) Ajmer today declared the REET 2022 Result. Along with the result, the answer key has also been released at the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher result at the official website — reetbser2022.in.

The written examination was conducted by RBSE Ajmer across the state from July 23 to 24, 2022. The answer key was released on August 19, while the objection window was shut on August 25.

Candidates would require to key in their allotted roll number and their date of birth to log in, to check the REET 2022 result.

REET 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of REET — reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Tap on REET 2022 Result link present on the home page.

Step 3: Fill the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will show on the screen. Check and download the result.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Along with the result, the RBSE Ajmer board has also released the final answer key according to the shifts (1, 2, 3, 4), the link for which is also available at the official REET website.

Candidates who will be able to secure the cut off marks will be shortlisted in the merit list of candidates, who will then be called for the second stage of recruitment process, which is document verification.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the Staff Selection Board will release a notification for teacher recruitment on the basis of these results. To fill these, the RBSE will conduct a recruitment exam nearly three months after the REET 2022 result is declared.