RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 declared: How to check marks on official websites

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, declared the class 12 results today at 4pm. The result was announced by the state education minister and the RBSE chairman via press conference. Students may check their results on the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

The RBSE did not conduct Class 12 exams this year. Initially, the exams were scheduled to take place from May 6 and continue till May 29. In April, the exams were postponed due to the pandemic and in June, the Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra announced the cancellation of the exams via Twitter.

Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, fill in you roll number and the image text.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for college admissions. The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

Students must also check their mark sheet for any errors in details such as name or in the tally of the marks. If any errors are found in the mark sheet, students must alert the board and relevant authorities immediately. The Class 12 results have thus been formed on the basis of an alternative means of assessment, similar to the assessment scheme being followed by the CBSE to form Class 12 CBSE results.