RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10,12 marking scheme announced

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the marking scheme for Class 12 and 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The evaluation scheme for Class 12 will include three components. These three components include the marks obtained by students in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 examinations. Class 10 and Class 11 components will have a weightage of 40 per cent and 20 per cent while Class 12 component will have a weightage of 20 per cent.

शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी पहलुओं पर विस्तारपूर्वक चर्चा करके 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के परिणाम का फ़ॉर्मूला तय कर लिया है, जिसका प्रेस नोट भी जारी कर दिया गया है।

Similarly, RBSE Class 10 result will be prepared based on marks in Classes 9 and 10. Marks obtained by a student in Class 9 will have 25 per cent weightage while Class 10 marks will have 10 per cent weightage. Private students and those who had applied for supplementary exams will have to take the exams whenever the situation becomes conducive.

The Board previously was going to conduct the Class 12 examinations in May. However, the state soon announced the cancellation of the examinations.

“In view of the fear of the third wave of the corona, the Council of Ministers in the meeting decided to cancel the board examinations of class 10 and 12 of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today in the interest of students,” Rajasthan School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra had earlier said in a tweet.