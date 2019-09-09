BSER, RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Check at 4 pm

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result for supplementary exams for the class 10 and class 12 board exams by 4 pm today – September 9. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The board had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August for those students who had plucked in a subject or two.

To view the score, the students have visit the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “results 2019 exams” flashing towards the right side of the page. Follow the link for the 10th or 12th supplementary results 2019. Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided. Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.