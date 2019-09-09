BSER, RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Supplementary results 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Check at 4 pm
BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The students can check the results through the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates:The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result for supplementary exams for the class 10 and class 12 board exams by 4 pm today – September 9. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.
The board had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August for those students who had plucked in a subject or two.
To view the score, the students have visit the websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the link for “results 2019 exams” flashing towards the right side of the page. Follow the link for the 10th or 12th supplementary results 2019. Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided. Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
BSER, RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2019 LIVE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, results to be available at these websites
RBSE 10th result: Private and govt schools performance
The overall pass percentage has increased in the government schools by over 1 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in government schools was 76.04 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of private schools students faired well (83.31 per cent) as compared to government schools where 77.02 per cent students passed the examination.
RBSE Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts result: 85.81% pass
The overall pass percentage in Rajasthan Board class 12 Arts result has hit by 3.11%. This year, 85.81% students passed the exam. Last year the pass percentage was at 88.92 per cent.
Rajsathan Board class 12 Arts result: Girls outperform boys
A total of 5,76,748 students had appeared for the exam; of which 88% passed. The pass percentage of girls is 90.81% and 85.41% boys cleared the exam. Girls have been faring higher than boys since 2016.
Award for Class 10th students
RBSE also awarded meritorious students of Class 10 who performed well in 2016 and 2017. Overall, 16 students received gold and 263 got silver medals. Nine students of 2016 and seven of 2017 batches were awarded gold medals.
How to check scores via SMS
Students will also be able to obtain their marks through cell phones, In order to get the same, they should follow the below mentioned steps:
For RBSE 10th result 2019
SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263
RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary Result via app
The students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Students need to keep their RBSE admit card ready. In order to check the result, one would require to enter the roll number and date of birth, as mentioned in the hall ticket or admit card.
Controversies on Rajasthan 10th, 12th board exams
In 2015, Shri Charan Singh Yadav failed his 10th examination 46th time in a row. he is a 81 year old man who sits in the 10th board examination every year. the sole purpose of taking the examination is his age old promise that he will remain unmarried unmarried till he passes class 10th.
Government awards meritorious students
RBSE will felicitate meritorious students in the yearly convocation and first, second and third positions will be awarded. The Rajasthan board, Ajmer provides list of marks to the government so that they can distribute scholarships, laptops and Gargi awards to top scorers.
Most difficult subject for Rajasthan Board exams
Environmental Science was the most difficult subject as the highest marks attained in the same were 73 while in most subjects top-scoring students could get 100 marks or in 90s. Further, only 30.76% students cleared the environmental science exam.
Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result: 100% pass percentage in these subjects
The most scoring subjects for class 12 Arts board exam were - security, automobile, instrumental tabla as all the students who appeared for these subjects cleared the same. These subjects recorded 100% pass percentage
Marks moderation in RBSE
This year, there have been astronomical rise in number of students scoring 90 per cent and above leading to high cut-off in colleges and universities. As per reports, RBSE has since 2012, not awarded any 'moderation' in checking papers. The result will be announced in few minutes now. Students should be ready with their hall tickets.
When and where to check RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
No merit list this year
The preparation for press conference at Rajasthan board, Ajmer has started. No merit list will be issued this year. The result will be announced in another one hour. Last year 78.96 percent students cleared the Class 10 exam. Majority of the state boards have already announced the result for Class 10 examination
RBSE Class 8 result: 6.87 lakh pass
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer also declared the results of Class 8 examination on June 6. This year, the examination was held from March 15 to March 26 across the state. As per reports, about 12.96 lakh students registered for Class 8 exam in the state of which 12.74 lakh appeared. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates have passed their exams.
Rajastahn Board class 12 science, arts, commerce: Girls fare better
Girls outperformed boys in class 12 Arts stream by over 5%. In recently declared Science and commerce stream too, as a similar trend was observed. In BSER class 12 science, 95.86% girls passed the exam while 91.59% boys cleared the same. In RBSE class 12 Commerce, 89.40% boys and 95.31% girls cleared the Rajasthan board result.
Rajasthan Board 10th supplementary results 2019: How to get mark sheet?
First, students need to check the result and take a print out. This print out will act as a provisional mark sheet and students can opt for admissions based on it, on the condition to deposit original mark sheet as and when released. Students can collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools, later.
Girls performing better since 2016
Last year, girls have outperformed boys in Rajasthan RBSE class 12 Arts result. The pass percentage of girls was 91.46%, while 88.67% boys cleared the exam. In 2017 too 95.47% of girls and 93.18% of boys passed the exam. A similar trend was observed in 2016 when the pass percentage was at 84.24% for boys and 89.31% for girls
Websites to check results
The results are now available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
How to check via SMS
Students can check their marks through the official websites by entering their roll number. Students can also check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check the result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert
RBSE BSER 10th, 12th supplementary result 2019: How to check via websites
Step 1: Go to the official website for the RBSE (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)
Step 2: Click on the notification for ‘Result 2019’ flashing on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your details (roll number) in the field provided.
Step 5: Download the results and take a print out for further reference.
Rajasthan 10th, 12th supplementary results will be declared today at 4 pm
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result for supplementary exams for the class 10 and class 12 board exams by 4 pm today – September 9
BSER, RBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary results 2019 LIVE: The board declared the results of Class 10 examinations in June. In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed.
The board also declared the RBSE Science, Commerce results in May, with 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.
