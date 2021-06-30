RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 results updates

BSER, Ajmer has asked the schools to submit the internal assessment marks of the students by July 12. File.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results after July 12, indianexpress.com has learned. The board has directed the schools to submit the internal assessment marks of the students by July 12. The results will be declared thereafter.

RBSE had earlier announced the marking scheme for Class 12 and 10 results. According to the announcement, the results will be prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria similar to the one being used by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The evaluation scheme for Class 12 will include three components. These three components include the marks obtained by students in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 examinations. Class 10 and Class 11 components will have a weightage of 40 per cent and 20 per cent while Class 12 components will have a weightage of 20 per cent.

Similarly, RBSE Class 10 result will be prepared based on marks in Classes 9 and 10. Marks obtained by a student in Class 9 will have 25 per cent weightage while Class 10 marks will have 10 per cent weightage. Private students and those who had applied for supplementary exams will have to take the exams whenever the situation becomes conducive.

“We have asked the schools to submit the student’s marks as per the defined evaluation criteria. After receiving the marks, result will be computed and declared any time before July 31,” said the RBSE official.