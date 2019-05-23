BSER RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th result 2019: Check date and time updates

BSER RBSE Rajasthan Board class 10th result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will release the result of class 10 board exams by May end or June first week. The RBSE class 10 exams were conducted from March 14 to March 27, 2019. The results will be available at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the exams. Meanwhile, the result for BSER class 12 results was out in two parts — Rajasthan Board class 12 science, commerce result and BSER class 12 Arts result 2019 was declared on May 22. The BSER class 12 Arts result was worse that of Rajasthan Board’s commerce and science stream result.

All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites — rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can check result at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. To check their result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Last year, 10,82,972 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students have passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls is 79.95 per cent and that of boys is 79.79 per cent.