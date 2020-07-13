RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020: How to check marks online

RBSE BSER Rajasthan board result at rbse.nic.in RBSE BSER Rajasthan board result at rbse.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is all set to declare the result for Class 12 commerce students. Nearly 50,000 students had registered for the exam. Students will be able to check their RBSE result at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates

To pass the exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall. Last year, as many as 91.46 per cent of students who appeared for RBSE class 12 exams in commerce had cleared it. Recently, RBSE had released the class 12 science results in which the pass percentage has seen a slight dip from last year. Commerce, which was the second-best performing stream, could take a lead this year.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th commerce Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

This year, over nine lakh students appeared in the senior secondary exams, which was concluded on June 30. The board conducted the pending exams for ‘major’ subjects including English, Hindi, mathematics, geography later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th commerce Result 2020: How to get mark sheet

Students need to download and take a print out of the marks memo displayed on the screen. This will act as a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet is dispersed by respective schools of the child, however, since the schools are shut, students will get their mark sheet with a bit of delay. CBSE and CISCE are offering their mark sheet via digi lockers too.

To ensure that your mark sheet is error-free, students will have to give it a thorough read; check the spellings of names, and re-total the marks obtained. In case of any error, students will have to raise their concerns with the board or school authorities as soon as possible.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 12th commerce Result 2020: What if I fail?

In case a student fails in one or two subjects, they are eligible for supplementary or compartment exams. The board had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August last year. The dates of these exams are expected to be announced after the result declaration. The result for supplementary exams is declared by September usually which also is expected to be delayed further as the entire academic cycle has been shifted this year. In case a student fails in all exams, s/he will be declared failed.

Several other states are not holding supplementary exams this year due to the coronavirus. In such cases, states like Telangana have promoted students to the next class or given certification.

