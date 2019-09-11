RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019 date and time

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019: The The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) , Ajmer will declare the result for class 10 supplementary exams today – September 11 (Wednesday). The secondary exam result will be available from 4 pm onwards. Over 78000 students appeared for the exam.

Those who appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 supplementary exams can check their result at the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. BSER had conducted the supplementary examination between July to August for those students who could not clear the boards in their first attempt.

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Supplementary Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

To check their result via SMS, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263, you will get your result in the form of an SMS alert.

Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE class 10 board exams of which only 78000 appeared for compartment or supplementary exams. Last year, 10,82,972 students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. A total of 79.86 per cent students passed the exam of which, the pass percentage of girls was 79.95 per cent and that of boys was 79.79 per cent.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result for supplementary exams result for the class 12 boards on September 9.