BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Arts Result 2020 latest updates

BSER, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Arts Result 2020 Date: After the Rajasthan School Education Board announced the result for commerce and science stream, those who had appeared for the RBSE class 12 exams in arts stream are eagerly awaiting their results. While the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is yet to announce the final date, as per media reports, the results are likely to be announced in the coming week.

For RBSE class 10 results students will have to wait a little longer. If reports are to be believed then these results will be announced sometime in the first week of August or towards the end of July. Last year, nearly 11 lakh students had appeared for the BSER class 10 board exam and a similar number is expected to have attended the exam this year too.

While there is a difference between the tentative dates of announcements for the state board results for RBSE 10th and BSER 12th, there are many similarities between the two results as well. Here is how –

Websites of declaration

To stay updated about the results, students will have to check the same official websites –

— rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— rajresults.nic.in

Passing marks

The criteria to pass both class 10 and 12 exams of Rajasthan Board remains the same. To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as on an aggregate. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Last year, 88 per cent out of over 4 lakh students who appeared for Rajasthan Board class 12 exams in the arts stream had cleared it. For RBSE class 10 result 2019, the pass percentage was at 79.85 per cent.

