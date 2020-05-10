Board exams in Rajasthan likely to be held in June: Education Minister

The class 10, 12 exams can be conducted in June, if lockdown gets over, said education minister. Representational image/ file The class 10, 12 exams can be conducted in June, if lockdown gets over, said education minister. Representational image/ file

Giving rest to rumours on cancellation of the board exams, Rajasthan’s education minister Govind Singh Dotasra said the pending exams will be held once the lockdown is over. Rajasthan government had postponed the board examination papers on March 19, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. “Once lockdown ends, the government will release the dates 10 days prior from the commencement of the examinations. The pending papers are likely to be conducted in the first week of June.”

The state government will ensure proper social distancing at the examination centres. “We are planning to increase the examination centres in order to make sure that there are enough gap between two students,” the minister said.

Only three papers of the class 10 examination were pending, and the class 12 examinations are left with major papers- English, Hindi, Mathematics, Geography, other exams when the government announced to postpone the ongoing examinations. Meanwhile, the evaluation process is on and the teachers are scrutinising the papers from home. “The evaluation process has already started for the papers that were conducted before lockdown. Accompanied with an education department official, we are sending answers sheets to respective teachers through private cabs,” Dotasra said.

The result will be declared within four to six weeks after the completion of the examination process. “The board will take over a month to complete the examination process. If the board examination concludes in June-end or July, the result can be expected in August,” education minister said.

The academic session for the next year will be delayed, and it is a concern for every states to maintain the schedule. “Most of the states will face this problem. I have raised the same concern to HRD minister in a webinar, where most of the state ministers and secretaries were present. He has assured us to look into this matter.”

Meanwhile, CBSE will conduct class 12 exams from July 1-15. HRD Minister has announced the schedule of medical and engineering entrance exams as well.

This year, nearly 11.35 lakh students applied to appear for the secondary examination, while 8.67 lakh students for senior secondary examination in all the three streams- Arts, Commerce, Science.

