BSER RBSE 12th supplementary results 2018 declared: How to check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

BSER RBSE 12th supplementary results 2018: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the results of Class 12 or senior secondary supplementary examinations on September 20. All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE conducted the compartment or supplementary examination between July and August.

BSER RBSE Supplementary results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “senior secondary results 2018 exams” flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step 3: Follow the link for the for the 12th supplementary results 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the box provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year, around 8.26 lakh Class 12 students appeared for the annual exams held at 5,507 centres across the state. The senior secondary examinations were held between March 8 and April 2, 2018. A total of 2.46 lakh students appeared from Science stream, 42,665 students were from the Commerce stream. Similarly, 5,37,359 students were from Arts stream.

A total of 90.33 per cent girls have cleared the exam while pass percentage for boys was recorded 85.08 per cent. The overall pass percentage for the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce stream was recorded at 91.09 per cent.

