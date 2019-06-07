Toggle Menu
BSER, Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2019: How to check

RBSE 8th Result 2019, BSER Rajasthan Board Class 8th Result 2019: Over 11 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result from the official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the class 8 result today at 4 pm at its official websites, rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Board class 8 exams were conducted from March 15 to March 26, 2019. Over 11 lakh students appear for the BSER class 8 exam every year.

Last year, about 12.96 lakh students registered for BSER Class 8 exam of which 12.74 lakh appeared. A total of 6.87 lakh candidates had passed their exams. To clear an exam, students reportedly need to score an aggregate of 35 per cent marks. The pass percentage is expected to rise this year.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Students need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handy as they will be asked to mention the roll number as mentioned on the same while checking the result. Students also need to download the result and take a print out.  This will act as a provisional mark sheet while the original mark sheet will be provided from their respective schools later.

