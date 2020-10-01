BSER Rajasthan Board 12th supplementary result 2020: Steps to download

RBSE class 10 result 2020: Check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational)

BSER Rajasthan Board 12th supplementary result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) declared the result for supplementary exams held for class 12 students. Result for supplementary exams for Upadhyay, senior secondary, and praveshika exams have been released and students can check their score at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students whose marks change after supplementary exams will get their marks memos updated. Supplementary exams are for those students who are unable to clear one or two papers in their first attempt. To pass the exams, students need to get at least 33 per cent marks in each exam as well as overall.

BSER Rajasthan Board 12th supplementary result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link in the right-hand panel

Step 3: Log-in using roll numbers

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The RBSE supplementary exams were be held from September 3 to 12 in two shifts. In the RBSE class 12 science stream, 91.66 per cent students passed while in commerce, 94.49 per cent students cleared the exam. In the arts stream, 90.70 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it.

