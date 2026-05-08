Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: How to check BSEM 10th result at manresults.nic.in, DigiLocker

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared the Manipur HSLC, Class 10th Result 2026 online. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal at manresults.nic.in.
With the result link now active, candidates can check their subject-wise marks, overall score, division, and qualifying status online. Students are advised to keep their roll number and login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portal, especially as heavy traffic is expected immediately after the declaration.
The online marksheet available on the website will be provisional in nature. Original certificates and mark sheets will be distributed later through respective schools. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the online scorecard, including their name, roll number, marks obtained, and pass status.
Step 1: Visit the official result website — manresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required login details
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Your Manipur Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference
The board is also expected to announce details regarding revaluation, scrutiny, and compartment examinations shortly. Students dissatisfied with their marks may apply for rechecking as per the official guidelines, while those unable to clear one or more subjects may be allowed to appear for supplementary exams.
Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker.
Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials
Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section
Step 4: Select Board of Secondary Education Manipur from the list of boards
Step 5: Click on “HSLC Result 2026”
Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details
Step 7: Submit the details to view and download your digital marksheet