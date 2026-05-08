Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: How to check BSEM 10th result at manresults.nic.in, DigiLocker

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in (Screengrab from official website)

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared the Manipur HSLC, Class 10th Result 2026 online. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal at manresults.nic.in.

With the result link now active, candidates can check their subject-wise marks, overall score, division, and qualifying status online. Students are advised to keep their roll number and login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portal, especially as heavy traffic is expected immediately after the declaration.

The online marksheet available on the website will be provisional in nature. Original certificates and mark sheets will be distributed later through respective schools. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the online scorecard, including their name, roll number, marks obtained, and pass status.