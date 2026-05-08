Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: How to check BSEM 10th result at manresults.nic.in, DigiLocker

Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal at manresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiMay 8, 2026 05:56 PM IST
Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2026Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared at manresults.nic.in (Screengrab from official website)
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Manipur HSLC Result 2026 Announced: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur has declared the Manipur HSLC, Class 10th Result 2026 online. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations can now access and download their provisional marksheets through the official result portal at manresults.nic.in.

With the result link now active, candidates can check their subject-wise marks, overall score, division, and qualifying status online. Students are advised to keep their roll number and login credentials ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portal, especially as heavy traffic is expected immediately after the declaration.

The online marksheet available on the website will be provisional in nature. Original certificates and mark sheets will be distributed later through respective schools. Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the online scorecard, including their name, roll number, marks obtained, and pass status.

Manipur HSLC Result 2026: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official result website — manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “HSLC Result 2026” available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required login details

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your Manipur Class 10 result 2026 will appear on the screen

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Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference

The board is also expected to announce details regarding revaluation, scrutiny, and compartment examinations shortly. Students dissatisfied with their marks may apply for rechecking as per the official guidelines, while those unable to clear one or more subjects may be allowed to appear for supplementary exams.

Manipur-Board-Class-X-Marksheet-web-banner digilocker Manipur Board HSLC Result 2026: Check at DigiLocker (Image via official website)

How to check Manipur HSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students will also be able to access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker.

Step 1: Visit results.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

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Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials

Step 3: Navigate to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section

Step 4: Select Board of Secondary Education Manipur from the list of boards

Step 5: Click on “HSLC Result 2026”

Step 6: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 7: Submit the details to view and download your digital marksheet

 

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