BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2021 declared: How to check

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the class 10 result today. The students who had registered to appear in the exam can check the results through the websites- bosem.in, manresults.nic.in. The board this year recorded a 100% pass percentage.
After CBSE and other state boards, the Manipur government on June 16 cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools due to spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2021: How to check
Students can access their results by visiting the official website and follow the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Visit the websites- bosem.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using your roll number
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
Over 47,000 students had registered for class 10 board exams this year all which have been promoted. The result has been declared for both regular and external students.
The board recorded a passing percentage of 65.34 last year, which was a decline of 9.35 per cent as compared to the previous year. Despite the drop, state education minister, Th. Radheshyam stated that the overall performances of the students have improved considerably.
