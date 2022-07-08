BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2022 declared: How to check scores

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the class 10 result on July 8. The students who appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bosem.in, manresults.nic.in.

Manipur HSLC exams were conducted from May 6 to May 23 in the state. The board had earlier announced the results of class 12 board exams on June 6.

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2022: How to check

Students can access their results by visiting the official website and follow the steps mentioned below

Step 1: Visit the websites- bosem.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

In 2021, over 47,000 students had registered for class 10 board exams all which were promoted. The result were declared for both regular and external students. A total of 20,416 boys and 19,448 girls were declared pass based on the alternate assessment criteria.