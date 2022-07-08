BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th result 2022 declared: 76 % pass; highest pass percentage in 10 years

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSCL) exam 2022 results today, i.e. July 8, 2022. This year, the Board recorded anoverall pass percentage of 76 per cent. The results have been announced on the board’s official websites – manresults.nic.in and bosem.in.

Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar said the pass percentage this year is the highest in the past ten years (since 2013) — excluding 2021 exams where all the students cleared the exams owing to the Covid pandemic.

Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the rising cases of Covid-19. As such, the results were calculated on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria released by the board and there was no list of positions holders or subject-wise toppers. In 2021, 47208 candidates enrolled and appeared for this year’s examination and all of them cleared the exams after assessment. Divisions were also allotted in accordance with the assessment made by the BSEM from the 20 marks internal exam. The remaining 80 marks were from the periodical test taken by their respective schools.

The Minister further said the pass percentage of government schools also improved this year. Generally, the pass percentage of government schools was below 55 per cent, but this year it increased to 64 percent, he said. As many as 8306 students who appeared for the Class 10 exams were from government schools, 1611 from aided schools and at least 29316 students from private-run schools in the state.

As many as 39,233 candidates appeared this year of which 29814 cleared, including 20087 boys and 19146 girls.

Rahul Laishram of Catholic School secured the top spot by securing 586 marks. Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram of Heritage Convent secured the second position with 585 marks each. The third position was also jointly bagged by Maneka Huidrom of Eureka Academy and Jesia Khwairakpam of Ratankumar Memorial School securing 584 marks each.

Altogether, 20393 students got first division, 9153 got second and 268 got third division. Only one student was expelled this year. Additionally, 13 students have bee debarred from taking the HSLC examinations for the next three years.