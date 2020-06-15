BSEM Manipur Board HSLC 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check scorecard

Students can access their results by visiting bosem.in. Students can access their results by visiting bosem.in.

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BSEM) declared the class 10 result on Monday. The students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bosem.in, manresults.nic.in.

BSEM had started the answer sheets checking process in April across four centres- Ramlal Paul Higher Secondary School, TG Higher Secondary School, CC Higher Secondary School and DM College of Science. The evaluation process was completed in May.

Read | Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: When and Where to check

Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020: How to check

Students can access their results by visiting the official website and follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the websites- bosem.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Read | Manipur BSEM HSLC 10th Result 2020

As per the official, a total of 38,664 candidates, of which 19,824 are girls and 19,040 boys, had appeared in the class 10 exam this year, which were concluded on March 5. Last year, a record-high number of students – 74.69 per cent passed the class 10 exam. To pass, one needs 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, the board will be conducting the remaining class 12 papers in July. The board had to postpone the two papers scheduled on March 20 and 23 due to coronavirus lockdown, the exams will now be conducted on July 6 and 7, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd