HTET 2022: Provisional answer key released; steps to check

HTET 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) today released the provisional/ draft answer key for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) – levels 1, 2 and 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the draft answer key at the official website — bseh.org.

If applicants have any objection to the answers provided in the answer key, they can submit their objections till 5 pm of December 7. For every question for which the candidate raises an objection, they have to pay Rs 1000 through online mode. If any objection is found to be correct, the fees will be refunded post the announcement of results.

HTET 2022: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– bseh.org

Step 2: Click on the link reading draft/ provisional answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: Download the answer key for the exam you attempted.

Step 4: If you have an objection regarding any question, go back to homepage and click on the online objections to the question paper.

Step 5: Enter your details such as name, address, mobile number, question against which the objection has to be raised, etc.

Step 6: Submit and make payment.

Advertisement

Any challenges to the answer key raised after 5 pm of December 7 will not be entertained.

The level 1 exam was for primary teachers, level 2 for trained graduate teachers and level 3 for post graduate teachers. The exam was conducted on December 3 and 4.