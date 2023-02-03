scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
BSEH Class 10th, 12th board exams datesheet revised

BSEH Revised Date Sheet: Students can check the revised date sheet for the upcoming board exams at the official website— bseh.org.in.

BSEH releases revised date sheetThe beginning and concluding date of exam has not changed (Express photo by Abhisek Saha/ Representative Image)
BSEH Revised Date Sheet: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) on Thursday released the revised date sheet for the upcoming board exams for classes 10 and 12. Students can check the revised date sheet at the official website— bseh.org.in.

The exams will begin from February 27 and conclude on March 25 for secondary (class 10) and March 28 for senior secondary (class 12) as it was in the earlier date sheet.

Also read |PSEB Punjab Board Exams 2023: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th exam datesheet announced

The secondary or class 10 exams will begin with Punjabi, IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, for Government Model Senior Secondary School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) exam and conclude with Social Science. For secondary classes, instead of two separate Sanskrit grammar and literature papers, it is only one Sanskrit paper on March 3. Earlier the Sanskrit paper was only for Gurukul/ Sanskrit Vidyapeeths, Arsh Paddhati Gurukul/Traditional Sanskrit Vidyapeeth. The Mathematics paper has been shifted from March 13 to March 14.

BSEH Revised Date Sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website— bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link for class 10 and 12 revised date sheet

Step 3: View and download the revised date sheet

Exams for senior secondary or class 12 will begin with Computer Science, IT and ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services, for Government Model Senior Secondary School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) exams and conclude with History and Biology exam. The Sanskrit Grammar Part-2 (only for Gurukul/Sanskrit Schools, Arsha Paddhati Gurukul/Traditional Sanskrit Vidyapeeth) and Sanskrit Grammar Part-1 (only for Gurukul/Sanskrit Schools, Arsh Paddhati Gurukul/Traditional Sanskrit University exams on March 1 and 13 respectively are no longer there. Military Science, Dance, Psychology have been shifted postponed to March 14 from March 13. Political Science has been preponed to March 13.

Candidates will have to bring their own Trigonometry tables and stencils for maps and can use color pencils in Science subjects only.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 17:27 IST
