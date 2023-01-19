scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

BSEH Class 9, 11 annual exam 2023 datesheet released

Haryana Annual Exam 2023: The class 9 and 11 annual examinations will begin on February 23. The last exam for class 9 will be conducted on March 14, 2023 and class 11 last exam will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

The class 9 and 11 annual examinations will begin on February 23. The last exam for class 9 will be conducted on March 14, 2023 and class 11 last exam will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

Haryana Annual Exam 2023: Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) Wednesday released Haryana annual exam 2023 datesheet. The timetable has been released for the class 9 and 11 annual examinations. Candidates can check the datesheet at the official site of BSEH — bseh.org.in.

The class 9 and 11 annual examinations will begin on February 23. The last exam for class 9 will be conducted on March 14, 2023 and class 11 last exam will be conducted on March 22, 2023.

Haryana Annual Exam 2023 datesheet: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEH — bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the news section.

Step 3: Click on the “Schedule for class 9 and 11 Annual Exam” link.

Step 4: Check the schedule and download it for further reference.

The examination for both classes 9 and 11 will be conducted in a single shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am every day. All the appearing candidates will have to carry their own log, trigonometry tables & stencils for maps and can use colour pencils for Science Subjects only.

Differently Abled (i) Blind candidates (ii) Dyslexic & Spastic candidates (iii) Deaf & Dumb candidates (iv) Permanently disabled who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 14:16 IST
Surreptitious assault on free speech and vile censorship: Congress on new provision in draft IT rules

