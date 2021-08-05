BSEH Haryana board open school Class 12 result declared, 100% students declared pass

The Haryana School Education Board (BSEH), Bhiwani has declared the result of senior secondary open school examination April-2021 fresh category/re-appear/ctp/stc/mercy chance examination today. The recorded pass percentage is 100 per cent. Candidates can check their results at bseh.org.in.

The result of this examination was announced by Board President Jagbir Singh. He said that these exams were to be conducted in the month of April, but were cancelled due to the COVID-19.

The results of 27,569 candidates of senior secondary open school (fresh category) examination have been declared, of which 19,068 are boys and 8,501 are girls.

The result of 11,357 candidates of senior secondary open school (ctp/re-appear/stc/mercy chance) examination has been declared, which includes 7,909 boys and 3,448 girls.

BSEH president said that the result of the candidates of the fresh category complete subjects of senior secondary open school has been declared by awarding minimum passing marks of 33 per cent in all subjects.

He said that for the senior secondary annual examination April-2021 candidates, who had applied for partial subject marks improvement / full subject marks improvement and additional subjects, will be allowed to appear in the examination starting from August 18, 2021, on the basis of the same application without any fee.