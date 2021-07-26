HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Here’s list of website to check scores

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: Students may check their results on the official websites- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will declare Class 12 results today at 2:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official websites- bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in.

Apart from the website, the result will also available at the official mobile app of the BSEH called ‘Board of school education Haryana’. The app is available only on Android devices and it can be found on Play Store.

BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

The board did not conduct the Class 12 examinations due to the pandemic and the results for the students have been created on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. As per the official notification, the class 12 marks will be calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks.

Last year, the state recorded a pass percentage of 83.34 which was nearly 9 per cent higher as against 74.48 per cent in 2019. To pass the class 12 exam, a candidate has to score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate in the five compulsory subjects they’ve appeared for. They also need to clear the practical exams that are conducted by the school. The girls had fair better than the boys in 2020. The pass percentage of girls touched at 86.30 per cent while that of the boys is 75.06 per cent.