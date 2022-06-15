HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEH result to be declared today, check websites

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the BSEH class 12 board examination result today at 2:30 pm at a press conference, senior pro has confirmed. However, the BSEH Class 12 result link active time is yet to be announced. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their result through the official website — bseh.org.in.

The class 12 theory exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, and the practical exams took place from March 21 to March 28, 2022. This year, the exams were conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper mode and nearly 2,90,000 students appeared for the class exams, out of which 2,51,000 were regular students. The senior secondary exams were held after a gap of one year, as last year the BSEH did not conduct the board exams due to the increase in Covid-19 cases cross the state. Due to this, students were evaluated on alternate assessment criteria and the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 100 per cent.

To check their results, students have to login on the official website — bseh.org.in — and then click on the ‘download result’ link. Once students enter details such as registration number and roll number, their result will be displayed on the screens. An alternate method is to download ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ mobile app, and then register through your name, roll number, and email id to download result card.