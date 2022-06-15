scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BSEH result to be declared today, check websites

HBSE 12th Result 2022, BSEH Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani 12th Result 2022 Updates: Candidates who appeared for the board exams can check their results at the official website — bseh.org.in — or download the official mobile app.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 15, 2022 12:56:17 pm
HBSE results, Board results, BSEH results, HBSE class 12th results, HBSE results 2022HBSE 12th result 2022: This year, nearly 2,90,000 students appeared for the class exams. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

HBSE BSEH Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani will announce the BSEH class 12 board examination result today at 2:30 pm at a press conference, senior pro has confirmed. However, the BSEH Class 12 result link active time is yet to be announced. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the class 12 exams will be able to check their result through the official website — bseh.org.in. 

The class 12 theory exams were conducted between March 30 and April 27, and the practical exams took place from March 21 to March 28, 2022. This year, the exams were conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper mode and nearly 2,90,000 students appeared for the class exams, out of which 2,51,000 were regular students. The senior secondary exams were held after a gap of one year, as last year the BSEH did not conduct the board exams due to the increase in Covid-19 cases cross the state. Due to this, students were evaluated on alternate assessment criteria and the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 100 per cent.

Read |BSEH Haryana Board Class 12th result 2022: Date, time and websites announced

To check their results, students have to login on the official website — bseh.org.in — and then click on the ‘download result’ link. Once students enter details such as registration number and roll number, their result will be displayed on the screens. An alternate method is to download ‘Board of School Education Haryana’ mobile app, and then register through your name, roll number, and email id to download result card.

Live Blog

HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2022 Updates: Check scores at bsehexam.org or bseh.org.in

12:56 (IST)15 Jun 2022
HBSE Class 12th result: Pandemic effect

Last year, due to the rise in Covid cases, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani had cancelled the exams due to the fear of third wave of COvid in the nation. Students were assessed in an alternate manner. In this assessment method, class 12 marks were calculated on the basis of marks obtained in class 10 and 11 final examinations and the internal assessment marks. 

12:44 (IST)15 Jun 2022
HBSE Class 12th result: Last year's perfect score

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 100 per cent as exams were cancelled, and no student was marked as failed and compartmentalised last year.

12:39 (IST)15 Jun 2022
HBSE Class 12th result: Where to check score card

Once the result is declared, students can check their score cards at these websites — 

  • bsehexam.org 
  • bseh.org.in
  • indiaresults.in
12:37 (IST)15 Jun 2022
HBSE Class 12th result: Result to be declared soon

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani is set to announce the result for class 12 today at 2:30 pm via a press conference.

hbse, 12th result date, BSEH result, Board results HBSE 12th Result 2022: The exams were held in an offline manner after a gap of one year. (Representative image)

BSEH Haryana Board Class 12 result 2022: The result will be announced today evening for the 2.90 lakh students who appeared for the class 2 exams this year. The class 12 exams were held from March 30 till April 27, and the practical exams took place from March 21 to March 28, 2022.

